High pressure and sunshine takes hold of the Southwest

TUCSON - High pressure and dry air will continue to dominate Southern Arizona through early next week.

Tonight: Clear, Mild. Low: 52°

Clear, Mild. Low: 52° Tomorrow: Sunny, Warm. High: 84°

Sunny, Warm. High: 84° Tomorrow Night: Mostly Clear, Mild. Low: 50°

The strong wind we have been seeing for the past few days will begin to die down this weekend.

High temperatures will stay slightly above average topping out in the low to mid 80's between Friday and Tuesday.

Sunshine will continue through that time as well with no good chance of rain.

Our next chance of rain will sneak in on Wednesday and Thursday. Most of the rain will light just drizzle.

Sign up for daily news and weather emails by clicking here.