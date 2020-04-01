Breezy, warm and mostly sunny this afternoon!

TUCSON - Starting off with a few clouds but more sunshine is expected this afternoon with highs back in the 70s and 80s! It will also be breezy at times today and tomorrow. We'll continue to stay above average the rest of the week!

Today: Becoming mostly sunny, breezy and warm. High: 85°

Becoming mostly sunny, breezy and warm. High: 85° Tonight: Mostly clear and mild. Low: 54°

Mostly clear and mild. Low: 54° Tomorrow: Warm and breezy with tons of sunshine! High: 85°

We'll start off with a few clouds this morning but temperatures are SUPER comfortable in the 50s and low 60s. Clouds will decrease this afternoon with highs back above average. The warmest spots will reach the mid 80s with more of the same the rest of the week.

It will be breezy at times today and tomorrow with gusts as high as 25 MPH in Tucson and has high as 30 MPH to the south and east.

Our next opportunity for showers will be next Tuesday and Wednesday. More details to come as we get closer!

