Breezy and warm conditions will head our way Thursday

TUCSON - As the air around Southern Arizona continues to warm the cooler air over the northern Pacific will force its way into our state.

Tonight: Mostly Clear, Cool. Low: 54°

Mostly Clear, Cool. Low: 54° Tomorrow: Sunny, Warm. High: 85°

Sunny, Warm. High: 85° Tomorrow Night: Partly Cloudy, Mild. Low: 51°

Warm and and sunshine leads to warming temperatures we are expected above average highs, but because of the rapid warming the cooler air over the ocean will push its way into Arizona preventing us from reaching 90 over the next week.

This strong west wind will bring wind gusts as high as 30 mph into Southern Arizona.

Temperatures will stay consistent over the next few days hovering between 82-85 through Monday.

The only small rain chance we are currently tracking could pop up on Wednesday afternoon.

