Toasty temperatures the rest of the week!

TUCSON - Clouds increase with highs in the mid 80s in the warmest spots this afternoon! We'll remain above average the rest of the week.

Today: Mix of sun and clouds and warm. High: 85°

Mix of sun and clouds and warm. High: 85° Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy and mild. Low: 59°

Partly to mostly cloudy and mild. Low: 59° Tomorrow: Partly cloudy and warm. High: 86°

Few high clouds today but that won't stop our temperatures from warming several degrees above average this afternoon. The warmest spots will reach the mid 80s with areas to the south and east of Tucson warming in the mid to upper 70s and low 80s. Expect more of the same the rest of the week!

Looks like most of us will stay dry the several days as well. The only opportunity for rain will be midweek with an isolated chance for showers in the White Mountains.

Sign up for daily news and weather emails by clicking here!