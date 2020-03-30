Sunny and breezy at times!

TUCSON - Breezy at times with tons of sunshine today. Highs will be slightly below average in the 60s and low 70s this afternoon with 80s expected the rest of the week!

Today: Sunny, breezy and comfortable. High: 74°

Sunny, breezy and comfortable. High: 74° Tonight: Cool and mostly clear. Low: 47°

Cool and mostly clear. Low: 47° Tomorrow: Partly cloudy and warm. High: 85°

Breezy at times today, especially to the south and east of Tucson. Sustained winds will be around 20 to 30 MPH today with gusts up to 40 MPH for Cochise, Graham and Greenlee Counties.

Temperatures will be slightly below average today but it will still be beautiful with tons of sunshine! The rest of the week will be above average with highs in the low to mid 80s in the warmest spots.

Looks like most of us will stay dry the next several days as well!

