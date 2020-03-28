Southern Arizona will reach warmer temperatures this upcoming week

TUCSON - After a few winter-like days Southern Arizona will see temperatures returning to the 70's and even 80's in the coming days.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Cool. Low: 44°

Partly Cloudy, Cool. Low: 44° Tomorrow: Sunny, Warm. High: 78°

Sunny, Warm. High: 78° Tomorrow Night: Partly Cloudy, Cool. Low: 45°

A high pressure center has parked over our area and this will allow for a quick warm up across Arizona.

A few extra clouds will move in on Tuesday, but no rain is expected. Temperatures will also increase into the low to mid 80's at this time.

A weak low will pump more clouds into Southern Arizona, but rain chances will stay at bay. A few isolated spots could be close to 90 during the day on Wednesday.

We are still expecting the mid 80's for high temperatures through next weekend.

