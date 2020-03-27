Breezy and cool today!

TUCSON - Breezy and much cooler today with highs only warming into the 50s and 60s across Southern Arizona! Luckily, there will be tons of sunshine in the forecast today with a nice warm up by the end of the weekend.

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy and cool (10%). High: 61°

Mostly sunny, breezy and cool (10%). High: 61° Tonight: COLD and clear. Low: 38°

COLD and clear. Low: 38° Tomorrow: Tons of sunshine and cooler than average. High: 69°

Thanks to the cold front that passed through yesterday, temperatures will be several degrees below average with highs only in the 50s and 60s this afternoon. It will also be breezy at times with gusts as high as 30 MPH especially to the south and east of Tucson. Overnight into Saturday morning temperatures will drop into the 20s and 30s!

After a cold start tomorrow, temperatures will warm into the 60s during the afternoon with tons of sunshine. The good news is that temperatures will rebound for the end of the weekend with highs upper 70s Sunday! We could warm into the upper 80s by midweek next week!

