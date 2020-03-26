Winter-like temperatures take over Friday

TUCSON - The cold front that brought us rain and clouds on Thursday will move south leaving us with cold and dry air to end the work week.

Southern Arizona's rain chances will end late Thursday evening and the clouds will move out quickly allowing our low temperatures to fall into the 40's across the region.

The west breezy, dry air and already cold temperatures will make Friday feel a bit more like a winter day. High temperatures will only reach the mid 50's to the lower 60's.

Overnight lows will be brutally cold by Southern Arizona standards falling all the way down to the 30's late Friday.

This weekend will be awesome with continued sunshine and highs in the 70's.

