Warm and breezy this afternoon!

TUCSON - Few more clouds today with warm afternoon highs in the 70s and 80s! Spotty showers in the forecast, especially tomorrow, followed by cooler temperatures on Friday!

Few more clouds in the forecast today but high temperatures will still manage to warm into the low 80s this afternoon! The wind will pick up a bit this afternoon out of the Southwest at about 5 to 15 MPH. We have a chance for isolated showers tonight with a slightly better opportunity tomorrow into early Friday morning.

Showers will be pretty spotty but some valley locations could see around 0.10" of rain or less. It looks like the White Mountains have the best opportunity for accumulating snowfall with only 1" to 2" possible for the highest peaks.

We will all feel the cooler temperatures that follow this storm system with highs in the 50s and 60s come Friday and lows in the 20s and 30s early Saturday morning. The good news is that temperatures will rebound quickly for the weekend with highs in the low 70s Saturday and then upper 70s Sunday!

