Rain and cooler air will take over Thursday

TUCSON - A cold front will dip into Southern Arizona Thursday dropping our temperatures and bringing us small rain chances.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Mild. Low: 54°

Mostly Cloudy, Mild. Low: 54° Tomorrow: Isolated Rain, Cooler. High: 68°

Isolated Rain, Cooler. High: 68° Tomorrow Night: Partly Cloudy, Mild. Low: 46°

Our best rain chance will come during the late morning and early afternoon. No heavy rain or severe weather is expected.

Our high temperatures are going to take a big hit falling into the 60's for both Thursday and Friday.

Plenty of sunshine will be back on Friday and overnight that night we could see lows in the 30's.

This weekend will be awesome with continued sunshine and highs in the 70's.

Sign up for daily news and weather emails by clicking here.