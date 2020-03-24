Warm and sunny!

TUCSON - Another beautiful day with tons of sunshine and highs in the 70s! Our next chance for rain and snow will be on Thursday but accumulation will be light.

Today: Sunny and seasonable. High: 78°

Sunny and seasonable. High: 78° Tonight: Partly cloudy and mild. Low: 50°

Partly cloudy and mild. Low: 50° Tomorrow: Mix of sun and clouds and warm. High: 83°

Tons of sunshine today with highs in the upper 70s for the warmest spots. Come Wednesday, highs will warm into the low 80s!

Our next chance for rain and snow arrives as early as tomorrow night with the bulk of the activity on Thursday afternoon and evening. Our chance for rain has trended downward so, as of now, we have a chance for isolated showers.

Some valley locations could see around 0.10" of rain or less. It looks like the White Mountains have the best opportunity for accumulating snowfall with only 1" to 2" possible for the highest peaks.

We'll all feel the cooler temperatures that follow this storm system with highs in the 50s and 60s by Friday. The good news is that temperatures will rebound quickly for the weekend with highs in the low 70s Saturday and then upper 70s Sunday!

Sign up for daily news and weather emails by clicking here!