Becoming sunny and breezy this afternoon!

TUCSON - A little breezy at times this afternoon, otherwise it will be a beautiful day with tons of sunshine! Chance for some rain and snow later this week!

Today: Becoming sunny and breezy. High: 76°

Becoming sunny and breezy. High: 76° Tonight: Clear and cool. Low: 46°

Clear and cool. Low: 46° Tomorrow: Sunny and warm. High: 77°

We'll start the day with a few clouds but those decrease with tons of sunshine this afternoon. It will also be breezy at times with sustained wind around 10 to 15 MPH. More of the same tomorrow with highs in the mid to upper 70s in the warmest spots. Come Wednesday, highs will approach the low 80s.

Our next chance for rain and snow arrives as early as Wednesday night with the bulk of the activity arriving Thursday afternoon and evening. As of now, we have a chance for scattered showers. Valley locations could see some light rainfall with high elevation snow expected as well. Details to come as we get closer.

