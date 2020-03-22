More sunshine and warm air will be here Monday

TUCSON - The cloudy skies we have been dealing with all day Sunday are on the way out and we will see more sunshine and warmer temperatures early in the work week.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Mild. Low: 52°

Mostly Cloudy, Mild. Low: 52° Tomorrow: Clouds Moving Out, Warm. High: 78°

Clouds Moving Out, Warm. High: 78° Tomorrow Night: Partly Cloudy, Mild. Low: 46°

Temperatures will be on the way up for the next few days as dry air and high pressure start to move into Southern Arizona.

Highs in the upper 70's and even lower 80's will be possible when the sunshine returns Monday through Wednesday.

Small rain chances will begin to sneak into the area late Wednesday night.

Our best chance of rain will last through the day on Thursday, but heavy rain and thunderstorms are not expected.

Temperatures will cool off, but will rebound quickly next weekend.

