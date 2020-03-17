Winter Storm Watch – White Mountains

WHITE MOUNTAINS - A colder system is on the way and the latest timing for the heaviest rain and snow is Wednesday afternoon and evening!

The heaviest snowfall will be in the White Mountains with around 12" possible! As a result, a Winter Storm Watch will go into effect Wednesday morning until Thursday morning for northern Graham and Greenlee County.

Other than the White Mountains, elevations above 7,000 feet could see between 2 to 5 inches of snow.

The biggest impacts will be slick and slushy roads as well as low visibility at times. Use caution!