Dry today with rain and snow tomorrow!

TUCSON - Clouds decrease with highs in the 60s and 70s! It will be breezy at times this afternoon as another system approaches. Expect valley rain and high elevation snow starting tomorrow and ending Thursday.

Today: A.M. clouds then warm and mostly sunny. High: 76°

A.M. clouds then warm and mostly sunny. High: 76° Tonight: Clouds increase. Low: 49°

Clouds increase. Low: 49° Tomorrow: Heavy rain at times with some thunderstorms possible (100%). High: 66°

We'll start off with a few clouds this morning but those will decrease as we head into the afternoon. It will be breezy and cooler with highs in the mid 70s for the warmest spots.

A colder storm system will approach midweek bringing another good opportunity for valley rain and mountain snow especially above 7,000 feet. The latest timing for the heaviest rain/snow will be Wednesday afternoon and evening with a chance for some thunderstorms as well. We'll dry out early Thursday morning.

Rainfall totals will range from 0.25" to 0.75" with snowfall amounts above 7,000 feet ranging from 2" to 5" with higher totals possible in the White Mountains. There is a Winter Storm Watch for the White Mountains until Thursday morning. The biggest impacts will be slick roads and low visibility for high elevations. The biggest impacts for lower elevations will be wet roads and low visibility at times.

Temperatures will drop into the 50s and 60s as this system passes through but it won't last too long! Sunshine and warmer temperatures return Friday and through the weekend!