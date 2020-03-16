Rain and snow midweek!

SOUTHERN ARIZONA - A colder system is on its way and is expected to impact us Wednesday and Thursday!

Right now, our next weather maker is off the coast of Northern California. It will make its way down the coast and then move inland on Wednesday.

We're expecting the heaviest rain and some isolated thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and evening. A few showers will linger into early Thursday.

Valley rain could range from 0.25" to 1.0" with about 6.0" to 12.0" of snow possible above 7,000 feet. More details to come!