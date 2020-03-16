Beautiful start to the week!

TUCSON - Warm with tons of sunshine today and tomorrow! We'll have another shot at some rain and high elevation snow on Wednesday and Thursday.

Today: Warm and sunny. High: 80°

Warm and sunny. High: 80° Tonight: Clear and cool. Low: 51°

Clear and cool. Low: 51° Tomorrow: A.M. clouds then warm and mostly sunny. High: 76°

Beautiful day ahead with highs near 80° for the warmest spots and tons of sunshine too. We'll start off with a few clouds tomorrow but those will decrease and it will be slightly breezy and cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

A colder storm system will approach midweek bringing another good opportunity for valley rain and mountain snow above 5,500 feet. The best chance for rain looks to be Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning. Few rumbles of thunder will also be possible Wednesday afternoon and evening. Temperatures will only warm into the 50s and 60s!

Once this system exits, sunshine and warmer temperatures return Friday and through the weekend.