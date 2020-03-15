More sunshine and warm air is on the way to start off the work week

TUCSON - More warm air and sunshine is on the way early this week before our next rain chances rolls in on Wednesday.

Tonight: Clear and Cool. Low: 44°

Clear and Cool. Low: 44° Tomorrow: Sunny, Warm. High: 80°

Sunny, Warm. High: 80° Tomorrow Night: Partly Cloudy, Cool. Low: 48°

A weak high pressure center is firmly planted over Southern Arizona and this will allow our afternoon high temperatures to crawl to the 80 degree mark on Monday afternoon.

A few extra clouds will pop up Tuesday afternoon due to the next cold front moving closer to our area. An isolated shower or two cannot be ruled out late Tuesday night.

Our best chance of rain over the next week will come on Wednesday and last through the first half of Thursday.

No thunderstorms or severe weather is expected and temperatures will take a bit hit only reaching the lower 60's on both days.

Next weekend is looking sunny and warm with highs in the mid 70's and no chance of rain.

