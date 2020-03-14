Plenty of sunshine will last through Tuesday

TUCSON - After a sunny and warm day on Saturday we will continue see sunshine and warm air until another front passes us by on Wednesday.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Cool. Low: 46°

Partly Cloudy, Cool. Low: 46° Tomorrow: Sunny, Mild. High: 75°

Sunny, Mild. High: 75° Tomorrow Night: Clear and Cool. Low: 44°

Temperatures will remain in the mid 70's for much of Southern Arizona on Sunday and there is a chance that many of us hit the 80 degree mark on Monday afternoon.

A few extra clouds will pop up Tuesday afternoon due to the next cold front moving closer to our area. An isolated shower or two cannot be ruled out late Tuesday night.

Our best chance of rain over the next week will come on Wednesday and last through the first half of Thursday.

No thunderstorms or severe weather is expected and temperatures will take a bit hit only reaching the lower 60's on both days.

