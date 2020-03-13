Sunshine and breezy conditions return Friday afternoon

TUCSON - The rain the Southern Arizona has seen is coming to an end and better conditions will be here during the weekend.

Today: Rain ending, Clouds Clearing. High: 65°

Rain ending, Clouds Clearing. High: 65° Tonight: Mostly Clear and Cool. Low: 43°

Mostly Clear and Cool. Low: 43° Tomorrow: Sunny, Mild. High: 72°

The rain has just about ended and the cold front that caused it is now moving to our east. This will clear out the clouds and bring us breezy conditions for Friday afternoon.

Consistent winds later today could be as high as 15-20 mph while wind gusts will reach between 25-35 mph at times.

The wind will calm overnight into Saturday morning and we will be left with sunshine and afternoon temperatures in the 70's through at least Monday.

Our next chance of rain will sneak in with the next cold front next Wednesday.

