Thunderstorms could pop up in Southern Arizona Thursday afternoon

TUCSON - Rain shower and even thunderstorms will remain possible through the end of the work week.

Today: Scattered showers, some P.M. thunderstorms (90%). High: 70°

Scattered showers, some P.M. thunderstorms (90%). High: 70° Tonight: Scattered showers (60%). Low: 50°

Scattered showers (60%). Low: 50° Tomorrow: Few showers, Cloudy (20%). High: 65°

Minor flooding, wet roads and low visibility continue to be the biggest impacts. There is a Flash Flood Watch in effect for central and northern Pinal County starting Thursday morning and ending Friday afternoon at 5 PM. This includes Casa Grande, Florence, and Superior.

Thursday afternoon could feature some weak thunderstorms is conditions are right, but it is much more likely that we see heavy rain throughout much of the day.

The chance of thunderstorms will disappear with the sun and the heavier showers will subside closer to midnight.

Some rain will stick around for Friday morning. By the afternoon on Friday will begin to see some clearing skies.

Forecast Storm Totals: 0.50" to 1.50" of rain in the valleys and 1.25" to 3.0" of rain for the mountains! Snow levels will remain above the mountain tops but will drop as low as 7,000 feet by Friday. The highest peaks could see up to 5" of snow.