Severe Thunderstorm Warning from THU 12:42 AM MST until THU 1:30 AM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Phoenix, AZ

Pinal County

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Gila County in east central Arizona…

Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 130 AM MST.

* At 1241 AM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Kearny, or

11 miles northwest of Hayden, moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Hayden and Christmas.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Route 77 between mile markers 135 and 143, and between mile

markers 146 and 168.

AZ Route 177 between mile markers 137 and 165.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL THREAT…RADAR INDICATED;

MAX HAIL SIZE…1.00 IN;

WIND THREAT…RADAR INDICATED;

MAX WIND GUST…60 MPH