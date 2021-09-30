Severe Thunderstorm Warning from THU 12:13 AM MST until THU 1:00 AM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pima County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 100 AM MST.

* At 1212 AM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Kitt Peak,

or 16 miles east of Sells, moving east at 15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Kitt Peak, San Pedro and Pan Tak.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL THREAT…RADAR INDICATED;

MAX HAIL SIZE…1.00 IN;

WIND THREAT…RADAR INDICATED;

MAX WIND GUST…60 MPH