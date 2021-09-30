Flood Advisory from THU 12:24 AM MST until THU 3:30 AM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pima County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

North Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

Southwestern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 330 AM MST.

* At 1224 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 0.5

and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Eloy, Picacho, Chui-Chu, Cockleburr, North Komelik, Kohatk, Jack

Rabbit, Shopishk and East Chui-Chu.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

&&