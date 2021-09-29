Severe Thunderstorm Warning until WED 11:15 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Phoenix, AZ

Pinal County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM MST

FOR PINAL COUNTY…

At 1052 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Arizola, or

near Casa Grande, moving east at 15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Casa Grande, La Palma, Arizola, Randolph and Blackwater.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 184 and 200.

AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 168 and 178.

AZ Route 87 between mile markers 124 and 128, and between mile

markers 138 and 146.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature’s leading

killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to

be struck by lightning.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&

HAIL THREAT…RADAR INDICATED;

MAX HAIL SIZE…1.00 IN;

WIND THREAT…RADAR INDICATED;

MAX WIND GUST…60 MPH