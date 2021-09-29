Flash Flood Warning from WED 11:51 PM MST until THU 3:00 AM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pima County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

North Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 300 AM MST.

* At 1151 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain

have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 1.5 inches in 1

hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, streets as

well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Vaya Chin.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&

FLASH FLOOD…RADAR INDICATED;

EXPECTED RAINFALL…1-1.5 INCHES IN 1 HOUR