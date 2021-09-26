Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SUN 2:30 PM MST

Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SUN 2:30 PM MSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ
Pima County
…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM MST
FOR EAST CENTRAL PIMA AND NORTHEASTERN SANTA CRUZ COUNTIES…
At 158 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southeast of
Green Valley, moving east at 20 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include…
Green Valley, Tubac, Patagonia, Sonoita, Amado, Madera Canyon and
Arivaca Junction.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.
&&
HAIL THREAT…RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE…1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT…RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST…60 MPH