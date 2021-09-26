Skip to Content

Flood Advisory from SUN 2:33 PM MST until SUN 4:30 PM MST

2:33 pm Weather AlertsWx Alert - Pima

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pima County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…
Southeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…
North Central Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 430 PM MST.

* At 233 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has
fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Green Valley, Tubac, Amado and Arivaca Junction.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Author Profile Photo

News 4 Tucson

More Stories

Skip to content