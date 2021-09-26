Flood Advisory from SUN 2:33 PM MST until SUN 4:30 PM MST
Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ
Santa Cruz County
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Flood Advisory for…
Southeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…
North Central Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 430 PM MST.
* At 233 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has
fallen.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Green Valley, Tubac, Amado and Arivaca Junction.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
