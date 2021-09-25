Skip to Content

Flood Advisory from SAT 6:27 PM MST until SAT 9:30 PM MST

New
6:27 pm Weather AlertsWx Alert - Pinal

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pinal County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…
Northwestern Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…
Southwestern Graham County in southeastern Arizona…
Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…
Southeastern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 930 PM MST.

* At 627 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Redington.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&

Author Profile Photo

News 4 Tucson

More Stories

Skip to content