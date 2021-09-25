Flood Advisory from SAT 5:03 PM MST until SAT 8:15 PM MST
Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ
Cochise County
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Flood Advisory for…
West Central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 815 PM MST.
* At 503 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 51 inches of rain have
fallen.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Dragoon, Pearce-Sunsites, Cochise and Texas Canyon.
Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the
area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
&&