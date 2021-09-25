Skip to Content

Flood Advisory from SAT 5:03 PM MST until SAT 8:15 PM MST

5:03 pm Weather AlertsWx Alert - Cochise

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Cochise County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…
West Central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 815 PM MST.

* At 503 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 51 inches of rain have
fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Dragoon, Pearce-Sunsites, Cochise and Texas Canyon.

Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the
area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&

Author Profile Photo

News 4 Tucson

More Stories

Skip to content