Flood Advisory from SAT 5:03 PM MST until SAT 8:15 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Cochise County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

West Central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 815 PM MST.

* At 503 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 51 inches of rain have

fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Dragoon, Pearce-Sunsites, Cochise and Texas Canyon.

Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the

area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&