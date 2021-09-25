Flash Flood Warning from SAT 6:46 PM MST until SAT 9:30 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pima County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

Southeastern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 930 PM MST.

* At 646 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain

have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are

possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected

to begin shortly.

Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow

moving through the Big Horn Burn Scar. The debris flow can consist

of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Catalina, Oro Valley, Oracle, Saddlebrooke, San Manuel, Mount

Lemmon/Summerhaven, Catalina State Park, Catalina Foothills, Campo

Bonito, Redington and Biosphere 2.

This includes the following Flash Flood Prone Locations…

River Rd at San Pedro River.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of

creeks, roads and normally dry washes is likely. The heavy rains

will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep

terrain, especially in and around these areas.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

&&

FLASH FLOOD…RADAR INDICATED;

FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT…CONSIDERABLE