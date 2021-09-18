Severe Thunderstorm Warning from SAT 3:00 PM MST until SAT 3:45 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Phoenix, AZ

Pinal County

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Maricopa County in south central Arizona…

Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 345 PM MST.

* At 300 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Maricopa, or

11 miles southwest of Sun Lakes, moving northeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Chandler, Gilbert, Sun Lakes, Maricopa, Queen Creek, Chandler

Heights, Gilbert City Hall, Tumbleweed Park, Chandler City Hall,

San Tan Village Mall, Seville, Bapchule, Estrella Sailport, Olberg

and Phoenix Mesa Gateway Airport.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 164 and 181.

AZ Route 87 between mile markers 149 and 166.

AZ Route 202 between mile markers 39 and 50.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground

lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately.

Lightning is one of nature’s leading killers. Remember, if you can

hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&

HAIL THREAT…RADAR INDICATED;

MAX HAIL SIZE…<.75 IN;

WIND THREAT…RADAR INDICATED;

MAX WIND GUST…60 MPH