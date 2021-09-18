Flood Advisory from SAT 3:08 PM MST until SAT 6:15 PM MST
Issued by National Weather Service – Phoenix, AZ
Pinal County
The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a
* Flood Advisory for…
Maricopa County in south central Arizona…
Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 615 PM MST.
* At 308 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has
fallen.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Maricopa, Ak-Chin Village and Stanfield.
Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected over the
area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
