Flash Flood Warning until SAT 4:45 PM MST

Flash Flood Warning until SAT 4:45 PM MSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Phoenix, AZ
Pinal County
…FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM MST THIS
AFTERNOON FOR MARICOPA AND PINAL COUNTIES…
At 135 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1.25 inches of rain
have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are
possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Estrella, Sonoran National Monument, Estrella Sailport, Bosque and
Mobile.
This includes the following highways…
AZ Route 238 between mile markers 10 and 19.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
FLASH FLOOD…RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT…CONSIDERABLE