Dust Advisory until SAT 3:00 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Phoenix, AZ

Pinal County

…A DUST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM MST FOR MARICOPA

AND PINAL COUNTIES…

At 220 PM MST, a wall of dust was along a line extending from near

South Phoenix to near Chandler Fashion Center Mall to near Sun Lakes,

moving northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Less than a mile visibility with strong wind in excess of

40 mph.

SOURCE…Trained weather spotters.

IMPACT…Hazardous travel.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 156 and 172.

US Highway 60 between mile markers 173 and 176.

AZ Route 87 between mile markers 158 and 169.

Locations impacted include…

Chandler, Tempe, Sun Lakes, South Mountain Park, Arizona Mills Mall,

Tumbleweed Park, Chandler Fashion Center Mall, Chandler City Hall,

Seville, Guadalupe and Firebird Lake.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving

conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in

dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep

your foot off the brake.

Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. PULL ASIDE

STAY ALIVE!

