Severe Thunderstorm Warning until TUE 7:15 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Cochise County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MST

FOR SOUTHWESTERN COCHISE COUNTY…

At 704 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Sierra Vista,

moving west at 30 mph. A trained spotter reported quarter size hail

in Hereford.

HAZARD…Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Trained weather spotters.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind

damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Sierra Vista, Bisbee, Hereford and Fort Huachuca.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy

structure and stay away from windows.

&&

HAIL THREAT…OBSERVED;

MAX HAIL SIZE…1.50 IN;

WIND THREAT…RADAR INDICATED;

MAX WIND GUST…60 MPH