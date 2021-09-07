Skip to Content

Severe Thunderstorm Warning until TUE 6:00 PM MST

Updated
Last updated today at 5:56 pm
5:36 pm Weather AlertsWx Alert - Cochise

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Cochise County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM MST
FOR SOUTH CENTRAL COCHISE COUNTY…

At 536 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Douglas, moving
west at 20 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…
Douglas, Bisbee-Douglas Airport and Pirtleville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&

HAIL THREAT…RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE…1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT…RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST…60 MPH

