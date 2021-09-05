Tornado Warning from SUN 3:15 PM MST until SUN 3:30 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pima County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Tornado Warning for…

Eastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 330 PM MST.

* At 315 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado

was located near Corona De Tucson, or 12 miles east of Sahuarita,

moving southwest at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Tornado and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.

Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree

damage is likely.

* This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly remote areas of

eastern Pima County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest

floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a

mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter

and protect yourself from flying debris.

&&

TORNADO…RADAR INDICATED;

MAX HAIL SIZE…1.00 IN