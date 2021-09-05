Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SUN 6:45 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pinal County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM MST

FOR NORTHERN PIMA AND SOUTHEASTERN PINAL COUNTIES…

At 620 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Saddlebrooke,

or near Oracle, moving southwest at 25 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Catalina, Oro Valley, Marana, Oracle, Saddlebrooke, Tortolita,

Catalina State Park, Oracle Junction, Biosphere 2 and Dove Mountain.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&

HAIL THREAT…RADAR INDICATED;

MAX HAIL SIZE…0.75 IN;

WIND THREAT…RADAR INDICATED;

MAX WIND GUST…60 MPH