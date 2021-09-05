Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SUN 6:00 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pima County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM MST

FOR EAST CENTRAL PIMA AND NORTHWESTERN COCHISE COUNTIES…

At 536 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 19 miles northwest

of Dragoon, or 19 miles north of Benson, moving southwest at 30 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Saguaro National Park East, Muleshoe Ranch Preserve and Cascabel.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&

HAIL THREAT…RADAR INDICATED;

MAX HAIL SIZE…<.75 IN;

WIND THREAT…RADAR INDICATED;

MAX WIND GUST…60 MPH