Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SUN 6:00 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pinal County

…THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WESTERN GRAHAM AND EAST

CENTRAL PINAL COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 600 PM MST…

The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area.

Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty

winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement

agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service

Tucson.