Severe Thunderstorm Warning from SUN 4:47 PM MST until SUN 5:30 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pinal County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

Southern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 530 PM MST.

* At 446 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Mount

Lemmon/Summerhaven, or near Catalina, moving south at 15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Tucson, Catalina, Casas Adobes, Flowing Wells, Tanque Verde,

Saddlebrooke, Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Sabino Canyon Recreation

Area, Catalina Foothills, Catalina State Park, Saguaro National

Park East and Seven Falls.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL THREAT…RADAR INDICATED;

MAX HAIL SIZE…<.75 IN;

WIND THREAT…RADAR INDICATED;

MAX WIND GUST…60 MPH