Severe Thunderstorm Warning from SUN 4:47 PM MST until SUN 5:30 PM MST

Severe Thunderstorm Warning from SUN 4:47 PM MST until SUN 5:30 PM MSTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ
Pinal County
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…
Southern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 530 PM MST.
* At 446 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Mount
Lemmon/Summerhaven, or near Catalina, moving south at 15 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include…
Tucson, Catalina, Casas Adobes, Flowing Wells, Tanque Verde,
Saddlebrooke, Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Sabino Canyon Recreation
Area, Catalina Foothills, Catalina State Park, Saguaro National
Park East and Seven Falls.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
&&
HAIL THREAT…RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE…<.75 IN;
WIND THREAT…RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST…60 MPH