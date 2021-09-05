Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SUN 5:45 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Cochise County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM MST

FOR SOUTH CENTRAL GRAHAM AND NORTH CENTRAL COCHISE COUNTIES…

At 503 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 21 miles northwest

of Willcox, moving southwest at 10 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly remote areas of

south central Graham and north central Cochise Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency.

They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in

Tucson.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature’s leading

killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to

be struck by lightning.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&

HAIL THREAT…RADAR INDICATED;

MAX HAIL SIZE…1.00 IN;

WIND THREAT…OBSERVED;

MAX WIND GUST…60 MPH