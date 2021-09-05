Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SUN 5:15 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pima County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM MST

FOR EAST CENTRAL PIMA COUNTY…

At 448 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles south of

Three Points, or 15 miles northwest of Green Valley, moving west at

15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Three Points, Pascua Pueblo Yaqui Reservation.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL THREAT…RADAR INDICATED;

MAX HAIL SIZE…<.75 IN;

WIND THREAT…RADAR INDICATED;

MAX WIND GUST…60 MPH