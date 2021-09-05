Severe Thunderstorm Warning from SUN 4:00 PM MST until SUN 4:45 PM MST

Severe Thunderstorm Warning from SUN 4:00 PM MST until SUN 4:45 PM MSTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ
Graham County
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
South central Graham County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 445 PM MST.
* At 359 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Roper Lake
State Park, or 7 miles southwest of Safford, moving southwest at
15 mph. This storm has a history of producing winds to 70 mph and
wind driven hail.
HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Trained weather spotters.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable
tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes,
roofs, and outbuildings.
* Locations impacted include…
Swift Trail Junction, Mount Graham, Bonita, Fort Grant and Frye
Mesa Dam.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.
&&
THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT…CONSIDERABLE;
HAIL THREAT…RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE…1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT…RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST…70 MPH