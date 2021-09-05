Severe Thunderstorm Warning from SUN 3:52 PM MST until SUN 4:30 PM MST

Severe Thunderstorm Warning from SUN 3:52 PM MST until SUN 4:30 PM MSTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ
Pima County
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 430 PM MST.
* At 351 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Tanque
Verde, or 10 miles northeast of Davis-Monthan Air Force Base,
moving west at 15 to 20 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include…
Tucson, Catalina, Oro Valley, Marana, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base,
Casas Adobes, Drexel Heights, Flowing Wells, Tanque Verde, South
Tucson, Tortolita, Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Sabino Canyon
Recreation Area, Catalina State Park, Catalina Foothills, Saguaro
National Park West, Tucson Estates, and Picture Rocks.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
&&
HAIL THREAT…RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE…0.75 IN;
WIND THREAT…RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST…60 MPH