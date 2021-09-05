Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SUN 4:30 PM MST

Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SUN 4:30 PM MSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ
Graham County
…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM MST
FOR CENTRAL GRAHAM COUNTY…
At 401 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Roper Lake
State Park, or near Safford, moving southwest at 10 mph.
HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated. At 348 PM, a wind gust to 68 mph was
reported at Safford Airport. Other gusts near 60 mph were
also reported around the area.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable
tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes,
roofs, and outbuildings.
Locations impacted include…
Safford, Thatcher, Solomon, Roper Lake State Park, Safford Regional
Airport, Central and Swift Trail Junction.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.
&&
THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT…CONSIDERABLE;
HAIL THREAT…OBSERVED;
MAX HAIL SIZE…1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT…RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST…70 MPH