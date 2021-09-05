Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SUN 4:30 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Graham County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM MST

FOR CENTRAL GRAHAM COUNTY…

At 401 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Roper Lake

State Park, or near Safford, moving southwest at 10 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated. At 348 PM, a wind gust to 68 mph was

reported at Safford Airport. Other gusts near 60 mph were

also reported around the area.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable

tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes,

roofs, and outbuildings.

Locations impacted include…

Safford, Thatcher, Solomon, Roper Lake State Park, Safford Regional

Airport, Central and Swift Trail Junction.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&

THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT…CONSIDERABLE;

HAIL THREAT…OBSERVED;

MAX HAIL SIZE…1.00 IN;

WIND THREAT…RADAR INDICATED;

MAX WIND GUST…70 MPH