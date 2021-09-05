Severe Thunderstorm Warning from SUN 3:08 PM MST until SUN 3:45 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pima County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

East central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

North central Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 345 PM MST.

* At 307 PM MST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Saguaro National Park East to 6 miles north of

Sonoita, moving southwest at 15 to 20 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include…

Southeast Tucson, Vail, Sonoita, Corona De Tucson, Saguaro

National Park East and Rita Ranch.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&

THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT…CONSIDERABLE;

HAIL THREAT…RADAR INDICATED;

MAX HAIL SIZE…0.75 IN;

WIND THREAT…RADAR INDICATED;

MAX WIND GUST…70 MPH