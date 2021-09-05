Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SUN 3:15 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pima County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM MST

FOR EAST CENTRAL PIMA AND WESTERN COCHISE COUNTIES…

At 244 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southeast

of Vail over Interstate 10, or 15 miles west of Benson, moving

southwest at 15 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable

tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes,

roofs, and outbuildings.

Locations impacted include…

Vail and Corona De Tucson.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT…CONSIDERABLE;

HAIL THREAT…RADAR INDICATED;

MAX HAIL SIZE…1.00 IN;

WIND THREAT…RADAR INDICATED;

MAX WIND GUST…70 MPH